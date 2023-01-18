 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ update for 18 January 2023

Happy 2023!

Share · View all patches · Build 10349507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A brand new year is here and it's full steam ahead! We're in the midst of setting up new ways of working even closer with you, the Community, than ever before, to provide more rewarding, immersive, and memorable experiences.

Here are some amazing highlights that the Community accomplished in 2022

  • 11 community-driven game updates & hotfixes
  • The release of the Norway Reserve
  • Over 18 million lines cast
  • 10 million successful catches
  • 513 000 snapped lines (oof!)
  • Average fight time - 23.55 seconds
  • Most-hooked fish - Rainbow Trout
  • & a whopping 3.9 MILLION Bronze fish & 4.1 MILLION Silver fish hooked

And we're not finished yet, we have a new patch coming soon with more updates in too!

Remember that you can always share your thoughts and feedback with us directly in Discord. You can also visit our Steam forums!

Enjoying the game? Please consider leaving us a review, it really helps spread the word!

Happy fishing!
The Angler Dev Team

Changed depots in staging-build branch

View more data in app history for build 10349507
Tortoise Depot 1408612
Depot 1408614
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link