Happy 2023!

A brand new year is here and it's full steam ahead! We're in the midst of setting up new ways of working even closer with you, the Community, than ever before, to provide more rewarding, immersive, and memorable experiences.

Here are some amazing highlights that the Community accomplished in 2022

11 community-driven game updates & hotfixes

The release of the Norway Reserve

Over 18 million lines cast

10 million successful catches

513 000 snapped lines (oof!)

Average fight time - 23.55 seconds

Most-hooked fish - Rainbow Trout

& a whopping 3.9 MILLION Bronze fish & 4.1 MILLION Silver fish hooked

And we're not finished yet, we have a new patch coming soon with more updates in too!

Remember that you can always share your thoughts and feedback with us directly in Discord. You can also visit our Steam forums!

Enjoying the game? Please consider leaving us a review, it really helps spread the word!

Happy fishing!

The Angler Dev Team