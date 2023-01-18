 Skip to content

Mega Demon Blaster update for 18 January 2023

A new mode for upgrade selection! v 0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10349489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have been working on this mode for some time but now it's finally done!
You can now plan your builds in advance and select what upgrades you want to have when.
The trees differ some depending on what kind of starting base you have selected.
There is still a possibility to play the random mode where you really can get anything at any time and also play endless if you want to.

Enemies have been changed and the number of enemies also so there should be more enemies now per area but slightly easier to kill and not every enemy fires a projectile at the enemy either.

There are also a lot of different minor changes in this version like balance changes, some art updates and more.

Probably this is the final major change before the release is going to be, so release should be fairly soon.

