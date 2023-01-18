Scattered Empires Update Coming Soon!

Greetings, Directors!

As we outlined in our Early Access Roadmap, we will soon be releasing the first Content Update for The Pegasus Expedition. It doesn't bring any major changes to the main story campaign (even though we will be squashing multiple bugs with it), the main event of the release is a brand new way to play the game: Scenarios!

A scenario differs from the main story campaign in that it lacks the narrative structure, has different objectives and very different settings. The first scenario we are introducing is called Scattered Empires - it will find your intrepid expedition at a randomized starting location in the Pegasus Galaxy, with the objective to build 6 Arges Facilities in 6 different colonies. All gameplay mechanics and features are of course in place as you know them from the main campaign, you are free to explore, colonize, research and wage war throughout the galaxy as you see fit, in a more traditional sandbox 4X experience. And do not worry, all future improvements and new features will of course apply to all scenarios as well.

That is not all however - unlike in the story campaign, in scenarios you can pick different playable factions. With Scattered Empires, we are introducing the 4 human fleets to choose from, each with varying advantages and disadvantages, significantly affecting your playstyle and gameplay experience. More will come during Early Access, stay tuned!

And since a picture is worth a thousand words, here is 4000 words-worth of screenshots introducing the playable factions coming with Scattered Empires (click to enlarge):

Thank you very much for your support, we are open to any kind of feedback - to let us know what you think about the upcoming update and stay informed about the game, join the Discord server of the developers, Kalla Gameworks, and follow Fulqrum Publishing social accounts, we will be happy to chat with you!

