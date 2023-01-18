2023.01.18 Happy Chinese New Year

大家今年的梦想都实现了吗？

我先把一个胶质护盾放在这里，提供给需要的人：

胶质护盾：包裹1个单位，使其本回合结束时不会重置。

为了便于玩家理解游戏，新版本中在界面左上角设置了教程按钮。

此外，增加了游戏中获得新资源的动画，并修复了回合开始时可能跳过随机抽选卡牌环节的bug。

What a bloody busy and tiring year!

Anyway, happy chinese new year to you all, and I will be back after the new year vacation.

Here I'm introducing to you the new shield tech I just invented,

Gelatin Shield: Wrap a unit, the wrapped unit stops resetting for 1 turn.

Now, by pressing the upper-left "?" button, players can get tutorials that goes through the main game circle.

Besides, there are now new animations when players gain resources, such as turns, moves, capsules and crystal stones.

The update also fixed the bug that sometimes command draws are skipped at the beginning of turn.

See you soon.