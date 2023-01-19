Loop 2.0 - Out Now!

We are happy to announce LOOP 2.0, a major rework of our first big project as a studio!

LOOP 2.0 has been a long time in the works, and we are happy to finally reveal all the extra work that went into polishing LOOP into a more enjoyable experience by our team :)

LOOP 2.0 comes with

Performance improvements

Many brand new levels

Re-balanced level difficulties for a better overall experience, while keeping our focus on a relaxing journey with our puzzles

A new level selection UI for players having already finished the game

Haptic feedback when using controllers for a better immersion! From environmental vibrations to pushing a box, this improves the experience of playing LOOP to the next level!

As well as big visual & feel improvements to the character & movement system, to make LOOP closer to the experience we wanted it to be!

We hope you enjoy this update, whether you are discovering the game in the future on 2.X, or a returning player coming to experience our new levels!

Extra little info: Our studio name has changed, and we now go by Team Chili instead!