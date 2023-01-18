4.2.1801 Patch

Another patch!

Thanks for the feedback, players!

This patch fixes/improves the following;

Features

-Dawning is now regenerated slowly when landed on planets or walking around. This does not apply to starship flight

-When landed and travelling, you'll recieve payments every now and then from Vita Base. Amount awarded depends on Sven's LUCK stat. It's only right you should get paid for fighting for the galaxy!

-We've added the option to try the Karak Invader fight again. In line with this, we have corrected story elements to say that the party almost got killed instead of saying they won.

Fixes and mprovements

-The mini-map was too zoomed in before, making it difficult to pinpoint locations. We've zoomed it out to show more of the map and objects of interest.

-Synthesis Upgrades now properly increase Chariot's AMG Moxie stat.

-Progenitor Weapon base moxie stat adjusted for rebalance.

-Added message of how to resurface when first going underwater.

-Fixed Ending Scene layering issues.

-Fixed bug where it was possible to skip picking up the Progenitor Axe and temporarily break progression.

-Fixed bug after talking to David Corwen would not change the quest to 'Find Vita' to 'Travel to Pallas'.

-Fixed bug with map menu on areas.

-Added Sven speech when interacting with Progenitor Derelict, pinpointing that you need to find the intact ship in Alpha to help avoid confusion.

-Added Finale DLC load point and initial teaser movie of Ing's Planet after ending of the game.

-Karak Marshall HP has been reduced to rebalance difficulty.

-Swamp Hound HP has been reduced to rebalance difficulty.

-Progenitor Ghost HP has been increased to rebalance difficulty.

-Gigatan NU'L HP has been increased to rebalance difficulty.

-The Nullifier HP has been increased to rebalance difficulty.

-Engine Fix- When the game window loses focus, it no longer pauses and interupts movie playback and stops desync happening to audio. Also incredibly useful for streamers!

-Fixed swarming of karaks when in Progenitor Battle cutscene.

-Updated Game Engine that fixes performance issues.