Sprocket update for 18 January 2023

V0.12418 - Fixes (Experimental)

Hi all,

Here's some work towards getting the experimental branch stable again:

Additions

  • Added a physics quality option. Lower qualities will use less CPU performance but make things like suspension less accurate.
  • The description of the vehicle under the cursor is now displayed on the custom battle creation GUI.

Fixes

  • Fixed turrets being considered "Not Connected" when they should be, when loading a blueprint.
  • Stopped error when returning to designer while scoped, causing a soft lock.
  • Custom battle selected team paint scheme is no longer deselected when changing unit faction source.
  • Fixed inconsistencies in compartment textures on non-designer vehicles.
  • Reverted game-engine version to pre-V0.12417 version. Believed to be the source of all the instability and crashes in V0.12417.
  • DLSS now disabled in photomode on higher quality settings. This is a temporary measure until higher quality DLSS stops interfering with certain post processeses.
  • Maximum cannon expansion ratio clamped to 50. This prevents the ridiculous tiny shell, long barrel combinations possible after the penetration reworks.
  • Rendering overlays are now applied correctly to spare tracks and spare wheels.
  • Stopped tree collisions with trench tails causing instant death.
  • Reduced brake drum width on Strv M/42 sprocket wheel.

Changes

  • Replaced custom battle "Ultra" budget with "Unlimited". Unlimited wont check the budget and display total vehicle mass instead of remaining budget.
  • The AI team in custom battles no longer requires units.
  • Reduced turret blow-off force. They shouldn't go quite as high anymore.
  • Decoupled parts now inherit their vehicle's velocity.
  • Fired cannon shells now inherit their vehicle's velocity.
  • Failure to load/save settings file will no longer stop the game from starting, and will show a notification in the main menu.
  • Updated all built-in designs.
  • The fuel port is now scaleable again.
  • Hamish

