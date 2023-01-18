 Skip to content

Asunder update for 18 January 2023

Build 18 Jan 2023, Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10348986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for Spanish, Just me with google translate & my limited spanish (I'll get my GF who is native speaker to correct any egregious language errors in a further build).
Big performance improvement coming in about a month.

