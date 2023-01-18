 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 18 January 2023

1/18 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10348977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Tweaks:

  • pressing the space bar ends your turn
  • letterboxing for non-16:9 aspect ratios so the game doesn't get cut off.

Bug fixes:

  • Esc on the roguelite map screen no longer returns you to the main menu
  • Fixed issue where you could be offered multiple copies of a card in the mirror event rewards
  • Fixed an issue where trigger effects weren't getting properly cost adjusted by their triggers
  • Static tagged field boosts now don't boost for every copy of the tag you control
  • Changed the creation criteria for the effect that transmutes the top card of your deck to not generate with the "when you transmute a card" trigger Anything that goes infinite/loops to an endgame state with itself is a bug, please report any instances of it you see. Multicard infinites are fine.
  • Fixed Zarek guardian fight
  • Fixed issue where cards could be bought at no cost from the shop
  • Fixed issue where using a click in the graveyard would exhaust the card, relevant for spells that shuffled themselves back into the deck
  • made "transmute this" effects less common on units with high stat totals
  • modified the cost distribution of cards you get at the start of the run, fewer 1 cost vanillas, more 2 and 3 costs in general. Down to 5 starter vanillas from 7.
  • redid the set of possible enemies, bandaid fix until I get to a full overhaul. Should be slightly easier in the beginning now, though largely untested. If you see any 1 mana 9/10s on floor 1 let me know.
  • fixed issue where decks couldn't be renamed
  • fixed zafar's boss battle just sitting there and not doing anything

Gameplay Changes:

  • The events that add a color to your leader now give you mutlicolor cards, instead of mono color cards of your off-color.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link