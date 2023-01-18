1/18 Patch

UI Tweaks:
- pressing the space bar ends your turn
- letterboxing for non-16:9 aspect ratios so the game doesn't get cut off.
Bug fixes:
- Esc on the roguelite map screen no longer returns you to the main menu
- Fixed issue where you could be offered multiple copies of a card in the mirror event rewards
- Fixed an issue where trigger effects weren't getting properly cost adjusted by their triggers
- Static tagged field boosts now don't boost for every copy of the tag you control
- Changed the creation criteria for the effect that transmutes the top card of your deck to not generate with the "when you transmute a card" trigger Anything that goes infinite/loops to an endgame state with itself is a bug, please report any instances of it you see. Multicard infinites are fine.
- Fixed Zarek guardian fight
- Fixed issue where cards could be bought at no cost from the shop
- Fixed issue where using a click in the graveyard would exhaust the card, relevant for spells that shuffled themselves back into the deck
- made "transmute this" effects less common on units with high stat totals
- modified the cost distribution of cards you get at the start of the run, fewer 1 cost vanillas, more 2 and 3 costs in general. Down to 5 starter vanillas from 7.
- redid the set of possible enemies, bandaid fix until I get to a full overhaul. Should be slightly easier in the beginning now, though largely untested. If you see any 1 mana 9/10s on floor 1 let me know.
- fixed issue where decks couldn't be renamed
- fixed zafar's boss battle just sitting there and not doing anything
Gameplay Changes:
- The events that add a color to your leader now give you mutlicolor cards, instead of mono color cards of your off-color.
Changed files in this update