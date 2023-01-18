 Skip to content

GROUND BRANCH update for 18 January 2023

Patch #08 now available — V1033 Community Test

Today's V1033 Community Test patch has an attempted fix for doors not resetting, time/date issues and crashes, as well as ongoing work on effects and skins.

❓How do I join the V1033 open testing?

Please see this post for details and instructions.
Here's the changelist:

  • Big update on doors: should now reset properly, though some glitches remain
  • Replaced doors on Depot with new system ones
  • Added missing door handles to previously replaced doors
  • Fixed VFX particles glowing when viewed through optics and NVG
  • AffectTranslucentLighting enabled on base light blueprints to provide better illumination of VFX particles (less glowing in the dark, especially)
  • Added a soft noise texture to NVG effects
  • Audio preset settings changed
  • Updated industrial fans attenuation in The Farm, and weird reverb in Small Town
  • Fixed fire selector switch sound for MK17 DMR
  • Global Tonemapper Sharpness increased again
  • Fixed tac light flare VFX stacking on top of itself, causing the texture to blow out
  • Added lens flare VFX to AN/PEQ-15's visible and IR lasers
  • More tentative crash fixes in AI light detector component
  • Tentative fixes for continuing time/date desyncs
  • Optimized PiP scopes by restricting frequency of render texture resizing
  • Added new PiP Scope Resolution Scale setting to Settings › Video to allow better performance (when set below 1.0) or last-ditch fixes for persistent pixelation issues (when set above 1.0; performance will most likely be affected in this case!)
  • Fixed players being kicked when voting a map change (disables match setting option for non admins)
  • Updated grey skin for Combat Shirts and Combat Pants
  • Added new AOR-2 camo swatch and updated AOR-2 assets
  • Updated brightness of ACU Coat in AOR-1 to match other assets in that camo
  • Fixed "sunken" patch slot at center/rear slot of Helmet (AF)
  • Spectator Mode night vision now working, with new NV effect
  • Disabled global Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) to reduce foliage flickering
  • Re-enabled collision for leaning, i.e. fixed leaning through walls
  • Fixed a LOD issue for some architecture on Tanker culling out too soon
  • Fixed 747 generator culling out too soon
  • Improvements to light portal system on 747 and Run Down
  • Ragdoll collision improved, with itself and with other objects
  • Enemy AI now register hits for a short time after death
  • Fixed broken variant names and default filename generation in mission editor

