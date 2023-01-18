Patch #08 now available — V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10348876 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Today's V1033 Community Test patch has an attempted fix for doors not resetting, time/date issues and crashes, as well as ongoing work on effects and skins.

❓How do I join the V1033 open testing?

Please see this post for details and instructions.

Here's the changelist: