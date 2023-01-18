Patch #08 now available — V1033 Community Test

Today's V1033 Community Test patch has an attempted fix for doors not resetting, time/date issues and crashes, as well as ongoing work on effects and skins.
❓How do I join the V1033 open testing?
Please see this post for details and instructions.
Here's the changelist:
- Big update on doors: should now reset properly, though some glitches remain
- Replaced doors on Depot with new system ones
- Added missing door handles to previously replaced doors
- Fixed VFX particles glowing when viewed through optics and NVG
- AffectTranslucentLighting enabled on base light blueprints to provide better illumination of VFX particles (less glowing in the dark, especially)
- Added a soft noise texture to NVG effects
- Audio preset settings changed
- Updated industrial fans attenuation in The Farm, and weird reverb in Small Town
- Fixed fire selector switch sound for MK17 DMR
- Global Tonemapper Sharpness increased again
- Fixed tac light flare VFX stacking on top of itself, causing the texture to blow out
- Added lens flare VFX to AN/PEQ-15's visible and IR lasers
- More tentative crash fixes in AI light detector component
- Tentative fixes for continuing time/date desyncs
- Optimized PiP scopes by restricting frequency of render texture resizing
- Added new PiP Scope Resolution Scale setting to Settings › Video to allow better performance (when set below 1.0) or last-ditch fixes for persistent pixelation issues (when set above 1.0; performance will most likely be affected in this case!)
- Fixed players being kicked when voting a map change (disables match setting option for non admins)
- Updated grey skin for Combat Shirts and Combat Pants
- Added new AOR-2 camo swatch and updated AOR-2 assets
- Updated brightness of ACU Coat in AOR-1 to match other assets in that camo
- Fixed "sunken" patch slot at center/rear slot of Helmet (AF)
- Spectator Mode night vision now working, with new NV effect
- Disabled global Distance Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) to reduce foliage flickering
- Re-enabled collision for leaning, i.e. fixed leaning through walls
- Fixed a LOD issue for some architecture on Tanker culling out too soon
- Fixed 747 generator culling out too soon
- Improvements to light portal system on 747 and Run Down
- Ragdoll collision improved, with itself and with other objects
- Enemy AI now register hits for a short time after death
- Fixed broken variant names and default filename generation in mission editor
Changed depots in devtest branch