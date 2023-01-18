Update-2023.01.18 : English has been added to the game !

This update will finally usher in the implementation of the English language. The switching settings are as follows:

Enter the game, click [Option Settings]; Click [Simplified Chinese] and switch to [English].

I hope overseas players and friends could have fun!

There are also some other minor updates:

Increased the upper limit of monsters on the field to 50, speeding up the process of reinforcements entering the field

·Fix the weight configuration error of wood

· Each big city has portals and rune masters

·Each castle has soul shaping and arena

· Some powerful gold cards now have usage counts

·Changed damage 3 for certain powerful enchantments to damage 2

·Now only bosses with the same level of difficulty or higher level will drop the King Soul

·Protagonist warrior skill 2, two attack cards can play a whirlwind

·Protagonist fighter skill 3, now changed back to the original plus damage

・Attempt to fix the effect of the relic [Double-pointed Short Blade]

The producer is continuously updating and dealing with bugs. If you encounter any problems, please communicate with us in the comment area !

During the Spring Festival, the development efficiency of the producer will be affected to some extent, but he will continue to update, rework after the year to speed up the efficiency, and strive to deliver the previous update plan for all players and friends!

Thank you again for your tolerance and understanding!