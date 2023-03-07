Someday You’ll Return: Director’s Cut is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How Far Are You Willing To Go?

Someday You’ll Return: Director’s Cut is an immersive psychological horror that centers around the search for Stela, a young daughter lost in the forests of South Moravia. You play Stela’s father Daniel, a man who vowed to stay away from the very woods he must enter again.

What’s real and what’s not real? The answer lies buried in a world full of memories, in gloomy swamps and abandoned camps, a landscape full of magic and danger.

Collect helpful items and create new artifacts, craft mystical potions with the ancient art of alchemy, unlock puzzles to advance the story and uncover the truth about Stela.

The original Someday You’ll Return was released in 2020 by CBE Software. This immersive psychological horror has been enhanced and expanded in cooperation with Bohemia Interactive, and rereleased as Someday You’ll Return: Director’s Cut.

The significantly improved Someday You’ll Return: Director’s Cut includes:

• New puzzles

• New story elements

• Smoother and more dynamic gameplay

• New interactive tutorial for alchemy and herbalism

• Enhanced sound

• Over 30 minutes of new music

Find Stela now!

