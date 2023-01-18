 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

江湖幸存者 update for 18 January 2023

0.82 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10348789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add new character Wen Chai, and her 3 talents, with a total of 4 achievements, we will replace her initial skills in future itearitons
  2. Add new HuaShan and QingCheng synergy, two steam achievemnts added, add add tag into active skills
  3. Add steam achievements for Golden / Wood / Water / Fire / Earth / Melee / Ranged, need to complete those achievements to unblock
  4. It will show synergy whose level at least 1
  5. Adjust Stop and Closing talents take damage effect, now it become to can be take at most X damage in a second
  6. Add 1 T as one trillion for damage statistics
  7. Adjust melee and ranged synergy level requirements
  8. Improve single store price for multiple times used

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link