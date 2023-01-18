0.82 Update

Add new character Wen Chai , and her 3 talents, with a total of 4 achievements, we will replace her initial skills in future itearitons Add new HuaShan and QingCheng synergy, two steam achievemnts added, add add tag into active skills Add steam achievements for Golden / Wood / Water / Fire / Earth / Melee / Ranged, need to complete those achievements to unblock It will show synergy whose level at least 1 Adjust Stop and Closing talents take damage effect, now it become to can be take at most X damage in a second Add 1 T as one trillion for damage statistics Adjust melee and ranged synergy level requirements Improve single store price for multiple times used

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here