Notification of Maintenance at Jan 19th, 01:30 - 03:30(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Jan 19th, 01:30 - 03:30

CET: Jan 19th, 10:30 - 12:30

KST: Jan 19th, 18:30 - 20:30

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧Balance🔧

Added New feature

- Base protection

When activating Base Protection the base structure and installations will not going to be damaged except the Mine, Turret, Electric floor and electric fences.

The Base Protection sustains maximum 24 hrs and minimum as 3 hrs

└ The more blocks and installations used in the base the less protection time will be.

The Cooldown time for base protection requires 6 hrs

The base with base protection activated will show special shimmerling patterns.

* The Base protection feature will act by building cores. Adjust on the maximum skill level of the machine arm skill 87 → 84

🔧ETC🔧

Added new server

- Due to the end of the No raid Test server's end, the normal PVP-1 at North America will be added again.

* New Server

└ North America PvP -1

🔧UI🔧

1)Chat

- Added recent private chat user name list

- Added block survivor chat feature

* Message, Team invitation, Admin invitation

🔧Fixed Bugs🔧

Fixed an issue where the triangle ceiling broken down while being sustained by two walls. Fixed an issue that Hyena base located at X1069, Y1042 does not have their marker in the map. Fixed an issue that melee weapon decals attached at mounts showing as wooden material decals.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!