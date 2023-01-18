 Skip to content

《奇门遁甲》 update for 18 January 2023

2023.1.18.1 update

  1. Add: add a reject option during divination

  2. Fix the bug: fix the occasional error of Keying Xianji

  3. Optimization: the problem that customers may also choose when setting the maximum price is optimized

  4. Optimization: if the eye is not closed during divination, the customer needs to press Q twice to use the eye next time

