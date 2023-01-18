-
Add: add a reject option during divination
Fix the bug: fix the occasional error of Keying Xianji
Optimization: the problem that customers may also choose when setting the maximum price is optimized
Optimization: if the eye is not closed during divination, the customer needs to press Q twice to use the eye next time
《奇门遁甲》 update for 18 January 2023
2023.1.18.1 update
Changed files in this update