Patch v0.5.3: New hairstyles

This update introduces 5 new hairstyles for Melody!
I've modified the hair simulation code to be able to handle many new types of hairstyles physics, and to pave the way for future custom workshop content.
Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!
Changes
- Added 5 new hairstyles, available in the Character Customization menu
- Upgraded the third-party audio playback library BASS to its latest version
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where flying visuals would appear in the Customization menu if you exit a track during a flying section
- Fixed a bug where walking note bubbles would appear in the Customization menu if you exit a track during a walking section
- Fixed a bug where the gold heart sound effect was using the game SFX volume settings instead of the UI volume settings
- Fixed a bug where input lines sometimes wouldn't use the correct colors when forcing PSX gamepad icon types
Changed files in this update