Patch v0.5.3: New hairstyles

Share · View all patches · Build 10348746 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 15:32:19 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces 5 new hairstyles for Melody!

I've modified the hair simulation code to be able to handle many new types of hairstyles physics, and to pave the way for future custom workshop content.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Added 5 new hairstyles, available in the Character Customization menu

Upgraded the third-party audio playback library BASS to its latest version

Bug Fixes