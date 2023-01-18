[Test version 0.6.0118] 1.18 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10348698 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 13:19:36 UTC by Wendy

Dear players.

We've checked every piece of feedback and are working fast to optimize the game experience!

We have fixed most of the black screen, flashing, game crashes and other bugs!

Fixed the black screen situation where some players cannot enter the main interface when opening the game.

Fixed the bugs that are known to cause flashback.

Fixed some performance consumption that may cause flashback.

Fixed the problem of random events causing the process to get stuck.

(If the above situation still occurs, we have created a crash tracking tool, please contact us for assistance in solving such problems)

Fixed the problem of incorrectly skipping rewards for props.

Fixed the function that cards can do damage to themselves in some cases.

Fixed the problem that the special effects on the grid follow the movement of the character.

Fixed the bug that weapons are rounded down when they are charged by percentage.

Fixed the problem that the game process appears when the cards kill both sides at the same time. Now priority settlement of monster damage.

Fixed the problem that weapon chip - Thermal Detector did not reduce the cooldown reduction correctly.

Fixed the issue that weapon chip - Mobile Shot tier is incorrectly configured.

Fixed the problem that the equipment added in some battles still exists after SL.

Fixed the problem that the word of the card disappears in some cases.

Fix the unlocked small chip status display problem.

Fixed the problem of abnormal face of some cards.

Fixed the problem that the exposure of some equipment screen is too high.

Fixed the problem that the discount of black gold card is not indicated in the store.

Other optimizations

Default FPS has been reduced from 120 to 60.

Improved the issue where detailed armor values could not be viewed when shields were present.

Updated the visual representation of cards that cannot be recharged.

Updated the description of the tutorial.

Optimized the font size and overall screen size of the event screen.

Modified some cards with incorrect description effects, including terminology explanation.

Optimized the frequency of Boss Blue Flame transformation and enhanced the strength of one form.

Fixed the abnormal behavior of Crow Fist Thug.

Fixed the abnormal SWAT commander interference card stuffing problem.

Fixed the abnormal behavior of the attack of the Gorilla Monster and changed the machine gun strafing from fixed attack to random attack.

Optimized some monster movements and special effects.

Added special effect performance to independent counterattack.

Added sound effects when moving, enemies die, and shields are generated.

Changed the increment of store deletion cards from 5 points to 25 points.

Skip bonus for equipment and cards changed from 15 points to 30 points.

Increased the unlock cost of medium and large chips.

The following card balances were made.

[Meteor Storm]

Deal 2 damage to all enemies 5 times, Exhaust.

Deal 2 damage to all enemies 5 times, Exhaust. [Driver Shield]

Action cost +1

Gain {1} shield, draw 1 card, every 10 Shield you have, draw additional 1 card.

Action cost +1 Gain {1} shield, draw 1 card, every 10 Shield you have, draw additional 1 card. [Magnetic Storm]

Deal damage to a target equal to 3 times its Periodic Shocks.

Deal damage to a target equal to 3 times its Periodic Shocks. [Ambush]

Remove all Valiance on you. Deal 4 damage for each Valiance is removed.

Remove all Valiance on you. Deal 4 damage for each Valiance is removed. [Suppressive Fire]

Deal {1} damage to a target 4 times.

Deal {1} damage to a target 4 times. [Metal Beast Fu Xi]

Action cost +1.

Action cost +1. [Metal Beast Qiu Niu]

Action cost +1.

Action cost +1. [Metal Beast Ba Xia]

Action cost -1.

Action cost -1. [Metal Beast Ya Zi]

Action cost -1. Base damage becomes 16.

Action cost -1. Base damage becomes 16. [Metal Beast Chao Feng]

This card will be exhausted when used.

In the EA phase we will continue to adjust and fix the game ~ hope to bring you guys a better game experience!

Welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/V8WJYbFBS6. Please contact the administrator to give the feedback.

Again, thank you for the support of Theseus Protocol!