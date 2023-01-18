 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 January 2023

Update, Version 20230118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Tombstone]Added animation for the Death Rattle effect.
[Tombstone]New card: Plague Mushroom (Cost: 3 ATK: 3 HP: 2 Death Rattle: Enemy Player -2HP)
[Tombstone]New card: Tree (Cost: 2 ATK: 0 HP: 8)
###########DEBUG####################
[Tombstone]Fixed an animation issue with Fire Imps.
简体中文
############Content##############
【墓石牌】为亡语效果加入了动画。
【墓石牌】新卡牌：瘟疫菇（费用：3 攻击：3 生命：2 亡语：敌方玩家-2HP）
【墓石牌】新卡牌：树（费用：2 攻击：0 生命：8）
###########DEBUG####################
【墓石牌】修复了火焰小恶魔的一个动画问题。

