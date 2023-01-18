English
############Content##############
[Tombstone]Added animation for the Death Rattle effect.
[Tombstone]New card: Plague Mushroom (Cost: 3 ATK: 3 HP: 2 Death Rattle: Enemy Player -2HP)
[Tombstone]New card: Tree (Cost: 2 ATK: 0 HP: 8)
###########DEBUG####################
[Tombstone]Fixed an animation issue with Fire Imps.
简体中文
############Content##############
【墓石牌】为亡语效果加入了动画。
【墓石牌】新卡牌：瘟疫菇（费用：3 攻击：3 生命：2 亡语：敌方玩家-2HP）
【墓石牌】新卡牌：树（费用：2 攻击：0 生命：8）
###########DEBUG####################
【墓石牌】修复了火焰小恶魔的一个动画问题。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 January 2023
Update, Version 20230118
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update