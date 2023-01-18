 Skip to content

Kandria update for 18 January 2023

Small Hotfix

Build 10348580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix being able to move when at zero health and dying
    Reported by Wobbly Python, Carrie Carrarium, Hempuli, Joram Shrijver
  • Fix being able to get instant killed from above 1HP
    Reported by Hempuli, Carrie Carrarium
  • Add initial delay to Mech boss fights to avoid cheap hits
    Reported by Hempuli
  • Fix rare problem where death slowdown would persist after reloading
    Reported by Joram Shrijver, Carrie Carrarium, Hempuli
  • Fix rare issues in dialogue not advancing properly or skipping strangely
    Reported by Hempuli, Ari
  • Fix wraw trader position to avoid being in damage range
    Reported by S Yoshiks
  • Add workbenches to wraw and cerebat locations
  • Clarify text when exiting to main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1261431
Depot 1261432
Depot 1261434
