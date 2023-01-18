New Year Update!

Hello everyone,

Happy New Year! The last two months we have been overhauling War Dust game code to squeeze out more performance than ever, so we can move forward adding new features and mechanics to War Dust this year. Please be aware that with this type of thorough code optimization new bugs will result and we need everyone to be active communicating with us, especially on Raptor Lab Discord, to help fix those issues a.s.a.p.

Changelog:

Month of work with code optimizations ! I hope it was worth it

Reworked Kaoh Kreik (new shaders, real time light, more objects, more details, dynamic weather, underwater effect and many many more). Other variants are disabled at the moment. Only one variant of it is available, but it will repeat more often for a while.

Mercenaries skins are brightened to better match coalition skins

Added bullet holes system.

Transport helis got audio boosted.

Frags should kill after the owner's death (even if you hold armed frag in your hand)

Replaced protective force field on Dubai with tents

Improved water shader on maps

Autosquad is disabled, please use manual squadding now. Squads should be limited to 5. If you see squad letter in green means, you are in. Choose "none" to be in none squad

Added different hit icon when headshot (O)

Increased damage of landmines a bit (due to speed of pro loco players, they were surviving them)

Bots running speed was increased about 15-20%

Nerfed Apaches fire power

