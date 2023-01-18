[Released - v0.6.1.632 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.632

◈ Update Details

[Improvements]

Fish Farm scroll feature

The Scroll in the List will not reset to the top after taking actions such as selling in Fish Farm

Quick Time Events when encountering Shark species

Dodge keys changed from W/A/S/D to Q/E/Z/C



Net tearing effects for net-guns

The net’s ripped effect will now be more visible when used on aggressive fishes

3 New cutscenes added

Cutscene in the main story mission where Dave asks Bancho to cook a dish

Cutscene while making VIP-mission menu items

Cutscene added to Bacon's explanation about Sea People's Village

Diving loading tip screen improvements

New fish species added with improved effects



Best score feature added to Leahs RUN! Minigame

The best score will now be displayed in smartphone minigame

Retry Animation for Truck Hermit Crab

Improved to help quicker retry on Truck Hermit Crab boss

Others

Dialogue Image and effect improvements

Added mouse input for previously restricted UIs

Improved in-game texts that remind users of specific places

[Bug Fixes]

1) Boss Fight & Missions

FIXED – Not being able to proceed ‘Curious Child’ after defeating Goblin Shark

FIXED – Not being able to carve or proceed after defeating Clione Queen

FIXED – Dona(Turtle)’s interaction UI not being displayed in ‘Finding the Seaweed Collector’ mission

FIXED – Game not responding or being cleared immediately when retrying Truck Hermit Crab boss

FIXED – Multiple messages being displayed simultaneously in ‘Protect the Baby Whale’ mission

FIXED – ‘Where Currents Flow’ Mission being completed after failing due to low oxygen level despite having all drone parts

FIXED – Not being able to retake photo after failing Photo Zone mission

2) Boat / Sushi Restaurant / Fish Farm / Farm

FIXED – Employees and Bancho not responding when one customer remains

FIXED – Not being able to put up a hire notice when recruiting Kyoko for the second time

FIXED – ‘Select’ UI moving and not responding when scrolling through the menu by mouse in Fish Farm

FIXED – Items bought from Cobra shop resetting after returning from event & tutorials

FIXED – Megamouth’s rank not being displayed as intended in Fish Farm

3) Underwater Exploration

FIXED – Dave’s dash movement not working as intended in certain situations

FIXED – Being able to repeat night diving in certain situations

FIXED – Interaction UI being displayed continuously in certain situations

FIXED – Being able to enter inaccessible areas in certain situations

FIXED – Not being able to carve when using poison weapons on tranquilized fish

FIXED – Weapon animation and cutscene being displayed simultaneously in certain situations

FIXED – Red Sniper’s sound effect being muted after upgrade

4) Others

In-game text and UI improvements

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

_TIM / jaeong1019 / Panda / pdcloud / obligatoryNPC / Nukulele / 꽁룡 / 갹갹이 / 다이부 / 이정 / Ricercar / golj03 / 김병현 / 꿈돌이 / Baelz / dos3320 / 푸블리 / bigif97_KR / 우왕굳 / tjdalswn4785 / Rothgar / Mallaudie / BonghyoSi / 7355608 / 다다 / obligatoryNPC / jade / ChickenWifRabies / BrokeScientist / JadTheFat / ggg0880 / smiledebbie / dailynim / Snekk / KIMGAMMA / 강희운 / qkaqkd / Kuro Madoushi / Fortiscor / QMan / The Byzarkandian / 카라멜 / 이씨양씨 / Donia / Nikomix / WindBlade / 사치스럽다 / gmogames / 민경록

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord,

so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.