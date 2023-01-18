 Skip to content

Neotrie VR update for 18 January 2023

Version 4.2.7

Build 10348429

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug on saving neot files.
Fixed bug loading activities.
Improved multiplayer mode.
Testing for 8 players allowed.
Players must be ready before the host allows the start of the game.
Scene is deleted when entering a Lobby.

