Fixed bug on saving neot files.
Fixed bug loading activities.
Improved multiplayer mode.
Testing for 8 players allowed.
Players must be ready before the host allows the start of the game.
Scene is deleted when entering a Lobby.
Neotrie VR update for 18 January 2023
Version 4.2.7
