First anniversary of WarmSnow! HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR OF THE RABBIT!

The last small update before Lunar New Year! And also the First anniversary of WarmSnow! Thank you so much for the support and company along the way. In the New Year, we will continue to add more content and new playmode to the game, hoping to bring better "Warm Snow" to everyone!

HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR OF THE RABBIT!



Grab a 25% off deal for WarmSnow during 1.16-1.23!

Version: 2.1.3.0

Bug Fixes:

1、Fixed an issue where some players could not enter boss Stage 2 during LvKunhai's battle

2、Fixed an issue where the speed of dash would decrease after using the True Thunder Flash when choosing Swift Shadow and having the skill [Hurricane]

3、Fix blacksmith's copywriting errors

4、Fixed the [White Wolf Mane] (purple)in core slot would not trigger bleeding

5、When playing cutscenes, your Lucid Point will no longer be reduced.

6、Fixed an issue where Barbarian could only trigger the [Big Bone](white)

7、Fixed an issue where Shattered Ice could only trigger the [Icebreaker Stone](white)

8、Fixed an issue where the effects of the Wine Saint did not match the relics

9、Fixed an issue where you could be knocked out of the battle by the cursed pig

10、Now you can switch the master skin in the maingame

11、Fixed some bug of red soul Trials

12、Fixed an issue where monsters would not appear on SteamDeck

Experience optimization

1、Optimize the effect of [Big Bone](Orange) in the power slot

2、Improved the effect of the Nightmare entry

3、Reduced [Sword of Heaven]'s built-in CD

4、Remove [Follow Through]'s built-in CD

5、Increase the [No Trace]'s speed of dashwhen you have [Hurricane]

6、Optimize the special effects of [Thunderbolt]

7、The built-in CD for Hydrargyrum in core slot was reduced from 0.3 seconds to 0.2 seconds

