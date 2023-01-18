 Skip to content

Learning Factory update for 18 January 2023

Hotfix v0.17.119

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, engineers!

Nothing special here, just a regular round of service of our bug-eradicating department. Please update the game, we hope those pesky creatures won't bother you today.

