A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix being able to move when at zero health and dying
Reported by Wobbly Python, Carrie Carrarium, Hempuli, Joram Shrijver
- Fix being able to get instant killed from above 1HP
Reported by Hempuli, Carrie Carrarium
- Add initial delay to Mech boss fights to avoid cheap hits
Reported by Hempuli
- Fix rare problem where death slowdown would persist after reloading
Reported by Joram Shrijver, Carrie Carrarium, Hempuli
- Fix rare issues in dialogue not advancing properly or skipping strangely
Reported by Hempuli, Ari
Changed files in this update