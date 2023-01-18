⚙️ Patch note 1.1.0 ⚙️

We have listened to your feedback. Therefore, we’ve added item drops in “Replay.” Some critical bugs have been addressed and the Chinese translation is in the progress of revision.

Improvements:

Replaying previous battles gives a certain percentage of item drops

Added a filter to sort generals’ and units’ equipped items in the Crafting menu

Added a button: pay 1000 gold to reset all research points

Generals’ HP recovery abilities now show correct numbers

Chinese localization has been revised from chapter 1 to 7-3

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bugs that prevented duplicated items to be used

Fixed bugs that caused the research of increasing item/gem drops to stop working

Game Balances:

Grace’s combat skill changes to HP recovery per second instead of one time to increase its effectiveness

Juliana’s combat skill should now recover the correct % of HP for friendly units

Dragon Queen’s combat skill now causes the correct % of damage, effective against enemies with high HP

Decrease difficulties of early chapters in normal and hard mode

Increase gem drop rate from 15 to 30% of gem research

Special Scenes:

We will continue to fix bugs and improve special scenes to provide a better experience. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Stay tuned~

Follow us on social channels for special guides:

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn

QQ Group 1: 725743796 (full)

QQ Group 2: 399462992 (please join this group)

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/RbA

