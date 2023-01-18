 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 18 January 2023

⚙️ Patch note 1.1.0 ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 10348222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have listened to your feedback. Therefore, we’ve added item drops in “Replay.” Some critical bugs have been addressed and the Chinese translation is in the progress of revision.

Improvements:
  • Replaying previous battles gives a certain percentage of item drops
  • Added a filter to sort generals’ and units’ equipped items in the Crafting menu
  • Added a button: pay 1000 gold to reset all research points
  • Generals’ HP recovery abilities now show correct numbers
  • Chinese localization has been revised from chapter 1 to 7-3
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed bugs that prevented duplicated items to be used
  • Fixed bugs that caused the research of increasing item/gem drops to stop working
Game Balances:
  • Grace’s combat skill changes to HP recovery per second instead of one time to increase its effectiveness
  • Juliana’s combat skill should now recover the correct % of HP for friendly units
  • Dragon Queen’s combat skill now causes the correct % of damage, effective against enemies with high HP
  • Decrease difficulties of early chapters in normal and hard mode
  • Increase gem drop rate from 15 to 30% of gem research
Special Scenes:

We will continue to fix bugs and improve special scenes to provide a better experience. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Stay tuned~

Follow us on social channels for special guides:
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn
QQ Group 1: 725743796 (full)
QQ Group 2: 399462992 (please join this group)
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/RbA

Changed files in this update

Depot 1627681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link