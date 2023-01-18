⚙️ Patch note 1.1.0 ⚙️

We have listened to your feedback. Therefore, we’ve added item drops in “Replay.” Some critical bugs have been addressed and the Chinese translation is in the progress of revision.
Improvements:
- Replaying previous battles gives a certain percentage of item drops
- Added a filter to sort generals’ and units’ equipped items in the Crafting menu
- Added a button: pay 1000 gold to reset all research points
- Generals’ HP recovery abilities now show correct numbers
- Chinese localization has been revised from chapter 1 to 7-3
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bugs that prevented duplicated items to be used
- Fixed bugs that caused the research of increasing item/gem drops to stop working
Game Balances:
- Grace’s combat skill changes to HP recovery per second instead of one time to increase its effectiveness
- Juliana’s combat skill should now recover the correct % of HP for friendly units
- Dragon Queen’s combat skill now causes the correct % of damage, effective against enemies with high HP
- Decrease difficulties of early chapters in normal and hard mode
- Increase gem drop rate from 15 to 30% of gem research
Special Scenes:
We will continue to fix bugs and improve special scenes to provide a better experience. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Stay tuned~
