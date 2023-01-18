 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 18 January 2023

Update 0.9.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I just released the first update for this year: 0.9.8, which includes a requested feature, FPS auto-reload.
Personally, I like to press reload manually, but since the auto-reload can be interrupted any time, it shouldn't have any downsides.
I also increased the progress points that RTS can earn, as they were far behind what FPS can earn per game. Also, some RTS spells have been improved.

Features:

  • FPS - Added auto-reload

  • FPSAI - Improve pathfinding on Fortress map

  • RTS - Spells and upgrades now give more progression points

  • RTS - Improved spells (stronger heal, no damage to units by gas)

  • RTSAI - Can cast earthquake

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: clang sound on mars scrab

  • FPS - Fixed: shotgun model on medium looking bad

  • FPS - Fixed: med pickup sound always hearable

  • FPS - Fixed: workbench prebuild takes too much building space

  • FPS - Fixed: Unconscious + moving = not falling completely

  • FPS - Fixed: multiple revive and instand kill -> leads to no hitbox

  • General - Fixed: Fixed: Lobby - presets not synced

  • General - Fixed: hairs visible after dissolve of units

  • General - Increased building parts explosion

  • RTSAI - Fixed: Does not cast spells if all upgrade are done

Two more updates and we exactly hit 1.0 :-)

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

