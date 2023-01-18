Update 0.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10348215 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 13:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I just released the first update for this year: 0.9.8, which includes a requested feature, FPS auto-reload.

Personally, I like to press reload manually, but since the auto-reload can be interrupted any time, it shouldn't have any downsides.

I also increased the progress points that RTS can earn, as they were far behind what FPS can earn per game. Also, some RTS spells have been improved.

Features:

FPS - Added auto-reload

FPSAI - Improve pathfinding on Fortress map

RTS - Spells and upgrades now give more progression points

RTS - Improved spells (stronger heal, no damage to units by gas)

RTSAI - Can cast earthquake

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: clang sound on mars scrab

FPS - Fixed: shotgun model on medium looking bad

FPS - Fixed: med pickup sound always hearable

FPS - Fixed: workbench prebuild takes too much building space

FPS - Fixed: Unconscious + moving = not falling completely

FPS - Fixed: multiple revive and instand kill -> leads to no hitbox

General - Fixed: Fixed: Lobby - presets not synced

General - Fixed: hairs visible after dissolve of units

General - Increased building parts explosion

RTSAI - Fixed: Does not cast spells if all upgrade are done

Two more updates and we exactly hit 1.0 :-)

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames