Update 0.9.8

Hello everyone,
I just released the first update for this year: 0.9.8, which includes a requested feature, FPS auto-reload.
Personally, I like to press reload manually, but since the auto-reload can be interrupted any time, it shouldn't have any downsides.
I also increased the progress points that RTS can earn, as they were far behind what FPS can earn per game. Also, some RTS spells have been improved.
Features:
FPS - Added auto-reload
FPSAI - Improve pathfinding on Fortress map
RTS - Spells and upgrades now give more progression points
RTS - Improved spells (stronger heal, no damage to units by gas)
RTSAI - Can cast earthquake
Bug fixes:
FPS - Fixed: clang sound on mars scrab
FPS - Fixed: shotgun model on medium looking bad
FPS - Fixed: med pickup sound always hearable
FPS - Fixed: workbench prebuild takes too much building space
FPS - Fixed: Unconscious + moving = not falling completely
FPS - Fixed: multiple revive and instand kill -> leads to no hitbox
General - Fixed: Fixed: Lobby - presets not synced
General - Fixed: hairs visible after dissolve of units
General - Increased building parts explosion
RTSAI - Fixed: Does not cast spells if all upgrade are done
Two more updates and we exactly hit 1.0 :-)
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
