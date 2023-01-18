 Skip to content

Word Crystal update for 18 January 2023

Update Notes for Word Crystal 1.45

There was a minor bug with play buttons not being clickable. Hopefully I have fixed this issue. My apologies if it's not fixed; my local machines cannot reproduce.

