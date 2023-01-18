 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pitch Silent update for 18 January 2023

Graphical overall and Help Tips

Share · View all patches · Build 10348117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put in Press E t o open chest.
Added in help text on how to dash.
Removed black and white filter to make it blue instead cause it hurt peoples eyes?????
Added dynamic lights in near final stage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2239021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link