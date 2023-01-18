Put in Press E t o open chest.
Added in help text on how to dash.
Removed black and white filter to make it blue instead cause it hurt peoples eyes?????
Added dynamic lights in near final stage.
Pitch Silent update for 18 January 2023
Graphical overall and Help Tips
