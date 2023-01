Share · View all patches · Build 10348102 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 11:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello again,

another small bugfix release, with this we hope the new release is stable. As usual let us know what you think!

Changelog:

Fixed: Sometimes the ramp didn't allow workers to pass and would stuck them in the room

Fixed: Workers couldn't pass near some structures.

See you soon!