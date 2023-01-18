 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 18 January 2023

FixBug

Share · View all patches · Build 10348087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected a bug in rewards for the event [Eagle's Repayment]
Fixed the event [Two Buddha Statues] reward error

Changed files in this update

Depot 2088161
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088162
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link