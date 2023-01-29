 Skip to content

Termalloc update for 29 January 2023

Update (2023. 1. 29.)

Build 10347982

Added HUD, indicating current weapon.

New weapon: GLUE.
Slows down guards for a while

New ability: DASH.
Gains temporary speed increase.

