 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Novastella Island update for 18 January 2023

20230118 Update Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10347931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New feature - Now the map (by pressing the M key) shows where and when the materials can be found.
  • A new outfit has been added to the shops.
  • Changed the model of raw coral ore to make it easier to distinguish.
  • Reworked some functional text.
  • Optimized some localization texts.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link