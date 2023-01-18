- New feature - Now the map (by pressing the M key) shows where and when the materials can be found.
- A new outfit has been added to the shops.
- Changed the model of raw coral ore to make it easier to distinguish.
- Reworked some functional text.
- Optimized some localization texts.
Novastella Island update for 18 January 2023
20230118 Update Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update