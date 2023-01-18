 Skip to content

Shadowhand update for 18 January 2023

V1.11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10347841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.10:

  • Fixed bug when using Branding Iron on mask card. It now reduces suit locks by 2 instead of 1.
  • Removed LoadingScreenWithLogo.jpg as it was not being used. Reduces game size by 1Mb.
    V1.11:
  • Prevented name entry with non-latin characters (e.g Russian) as it causes a problem with the save data.
  • Made sure that Skip Story button is always in the default state even if it was clicked before.
  • Deleted shop item mouse over image from data\graphics\ShopScreen and from Loading code.
  • Fixed bonus stock cards only being created with suits in range 0-3 instead of 0-5. No effect on gameplay, just visuals.
  • Fixed tooltip order so that if a key is in a suit lock the tooltip is about the suit lock not the key.
  • Stars are now correctly aligned when they stop flying onto the screen.
  • Tweaked level 21-1 layout a bit and gave two normal cards dark card backs. Doesn't affect gameplay.
  • Removed two unused test levels.
  • Added Ancient Enemy to More Games dialog.
  • Added News Dialog and Icon for Regency Solitaire II Steam page.
  • Updated default.ini version number to 1.11
  • Other minor code enhancements.

Note: These updates only apply to the PC version.

