V1.11 Update

V1.10:
- Fixed bug when using Branding Iron on mask card. It now reduces suit locks by 2 instead of 1.
- Removed LoadingScreenWithLogo.jpg as it was not being used. Reduces game size by 1Mb.
V1.11:
- Prevented name entry with non-latin characters (e.g Russian) as it causes a problem with the save data.
- Made sure that Skip Story button is always in the default state even if it was clicked before.
- Deleted shop item mouse over image from data\graphics\ShopScreen and from Loading code.
- Fixed bonus stock cards only being created with suits in range 0-3 instead of 0-5. No effect on gameplay, just visuals.
- Fixed tooltip order so that if a key is in a suit lock the tooltip is about the suit lock not the key.
- Stars are now correctly aligned when they stop flying onto the screen.
- Tweaked level 21-1 layout a bit and gave two normal cards dark card backs. Doesn't affect gameplay.
- Removed two unused test levels.
- Added Ancient Enemy to More Games dialog.
- Added News Dialog and Icon for Regency Solitaire II Steam page.
- Updated default.ini version number to 1.11
- Other minor code enhancements.
Note: These updates only apply to the PC version.
