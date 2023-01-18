 Skip to content

Gum Ball Run update for 18 January 2023

Regions Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10347838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last week has been a very busy one for me, fixing lots of issues and bugs. Gum Ball Run has been out for a week and the reception has been amazing. Thanks everyone for playing!

Ofcourse I am working on extra content like new levels and race tracks, but a feature that has been requested most was a way for players all across the world to play with eachother.

As you may know the game is region locked. This is done to provide the best connection for players in each region. But sometimes you don't care about the connection and just want to play with friends.

That's why you can now change your preferred region in your settings (v1.91). This way you can connect with every player that has selected the same region.

Do be aware that faraway regions from your own region can cause unexpected behaviour or big latency issues. Ideally you want to connect to the closest region for the best connection.

~ Glenn

