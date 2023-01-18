[Beta] Update & Bug fixes - 01/18/2023

Hello Exorcists!

The Ghost Exorcism INC team wishes you a very happy new year, and best wishes for 2023! We thank you very much for your support through 2022!

To kick off the new year, we have some new game features for you, as well as a handful of critical bugfixes. This update will be published to the "public-test" (beta) branch and will be pushed to the default (main) branch later.

In addition to firing the Modified Shotgun at Clown balloons, players can now also pop these balloons by throwing objects at them!

Players can now customize their own Exorcism Book recitals from in-game! In the Hub "testing" area, head to the Exorcism Book pedestal room, and click the book found on the new desk!

Thanks to player feedback/reports, we have corrected a bug which caused the Dread Origin to almost always be in the same spot on Pianist Manor.

We have found and corrected a problem which caused equipment/objects held by players who lost connection to the host to be stuck floating in the air. Equipment/objects should no longer become unusable if the connection to the host was lost.

We have found and corrected another potential problem with player save files. Please do not hesitate to let us know with a bug report if you have any further problems with the Steam Cloud saving feature!

We have found and fixed major issues regarding the player-to-player communications. Previously, there was a rare bug which could cause one player's voice to appear to come from a totally different player model/character. This also caused a random chance for player-to-player voice chat to be broken, or disconnected without reason. If players find that there are strange player-to-player communication problems, please try creating a fresh new lobby, then trying again. If players continue experiencing problems, do not hesitate to send us a bug report!

We have removed the collider from objects that are being held in-hand ONLY while the player is holding/moving a door. This will allow doors to open/close even if it is colliding with the Neutrino-Gun, or the Shotgun, etc.

We have made another significant update to player physics. Players should not notice the changes at all, however, this update should greatly reduce the chances of players falling through objects, getting stuck in objects, or being pushed through objects/walls. If anyone notices unusual behavior with player movement, or player physics, we strongly urge you to submit bug reports as soon as possible!

Along with the update to the player physics - we have also implemented a potential fix for "unconscious bodies" falling through the floor. Please do not hesitate to send us bug reports if you have any problems finding your fallen teammates!

We have implemented an update for failed revivals. This is not a final fix, but this will help us find the problem much more easily. It is extremely important that if you have a problem REVIVING a downed (player) teammate, submit a bug report as soon as possible (even while you are in contract, if you want).

The following translations have been updated:

Portuguese (thanks to Marcielcps)

Japanese (thanks to アルヴィト)

Italian Vocal (thanks to Drake)

Spanish (thanks to Pompo)

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.