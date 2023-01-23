Part 3 Now Available!

Here's our latest update - it will be known as version 0.9.1. Highlights from the update below!

Part 3

Everyone can now progress in to Part 3. You'll be meeting a lot of interesting living like the pirates with their cannons and even more Winterlands inhabitants.

The Anvil

This is the crafting functionality in Undead Horde 2. It works by combining items. The current implementation is as follows.

The Main item will determine the main function and the first affix.

The Secondary item will be used to populate the needed affixes (0-3).

The Power item is used to determine the rarity & power level of the item.

There are some other rules also like the item DPS or other main attribute should be higher than the Main Item used and that affixes will be generated randomly if there aren't enough in the first two items.

What's Next

We're currently working on smaller update which opens new Necrodome areas and includes more fixes. This is already done, so we're also working on Part 4 - the next major update.

Change Log