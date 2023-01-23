Part 3 Now Available!

Here's our latest update - it will be known as version 0.9.1. Highlights from the update below!
Part 3
Everyone can now progress in to Part 3. You'll be meeting a lot of interesting living like the pirates with their cannons and even more Winterlands inhabitants.
The Anvil
This is the crafting functionality in Undead Horde 2. It works by combining items. The current implementation is as follows.
The Main item will determine the main function and the first affix.
The Secondary item will be used to populate the needed affixes (0-3).
The Power item is used to determine the rarity & power level of the item.
There are some other rules also like the item DPS or other main attribute should be higher than the Main Item used and that affixes will be generated randomly if there aren't enough in the first two items.
What's Next
We're currently working on smaller update which opens new Necrodome areas and includes more fixes. This is already done, so we're also working on Part 4 - the next major update.
Change Log
- Opened Part 3
- Allowed scrolling changelog with gamepad right thumb
- Added item crafting anvil (unlockable from Elven Palace)
- Added upgrade card reset (unlockable from Winterlands)
- Added more achievements
- Added enemy buildings wobble on player hit
- Fixed active talents bug showing old talents
- Hiding active talents button when no talents active
- Fixed necro shield blocking incoming negative effects
- Quick set items to/from stash with gamepad button
- Monospaced leaderboard scores
- Adjusted Necrodome loot drops
- Increased Necrodome's building cost
- Necrodome quest gives XP instead of Gold as reward
- Leaderboards line highlight color fix
- Fixed ranged units aggro bug in Necrodome
- Added Kobold Bomber boss to Necrodome
- Rune cooldown balance
- Mana regen affix balance
- Corpse Candle balance
- Fixed joker card scale
- Reduced Skeleton Archer's range with Reach-talent to match enemy Watchtowers' range
- Fixed building upgrade screen flashing next description on click
- Prevented interrupt from some larger enemies
- Added cooldown info to staves etc
- Clarified haste rune description
- Bleeding & Juggernaut Affix added
- Rune Cooldown affix removed, replaced by Rune Power affix
- 2 Skeleton Talents removed (Wrath of the Dead, March of the Dead)
- 2 Skeleton Bard talents added (Epic Solo, Undead Beat)
- Reworked Weapon Mastery talent (Death Knight)
- Reworked Royal Curse talent (Mummy)
- Balanced a few other talents
- Reduced Rune of Power's power
- Showing number of secrets left under minimap
- Increased Bard's range by 50%
- Improved casters' targeting logic
- Fixed necropolis dwellers being pushed by horde when in dialogue
- Added custom mouse cursor option to gfx options
- Added num killed stat to monsterpedia
- Only some ice is meltable
- Gelatinous Cubes no longer stun, but will poison you instead
- Blocked cheated profiles from sending leaderboard scores
- Unit info view tweaks
- Fixed unit info overlay from horde info staying over bug report screen
- Units move away from buried treasures being uncovered
- Rotated elf buildings and some watchtowers to prevent items flying into unreachable locations
- Fixed teleporting away from first level before veinpoints discovered
- Crash bug fix
- Text tweaks
