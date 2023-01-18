 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 18 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9887

Happy Year of the Rabbit everyone!

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added 3 new items.

  • Added zombie skins and achievements.

  • Adjustments to the scene weapons used by the Rabbit General:

    • Default number 4>6
    • Launch interval 10>4
    • Firing two shots now destroys the weapon and respawns near a random player after 16 seconds.

  • Some English translations have been retouched.

  • Update some item descriptions.

  • Now the unlocking conditions of (character) Old Dad and (item) Lone Wolf will display the progress of each difficulty.

  • Fix Shadow Guardian's skill casting issue.

