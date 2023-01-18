Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9887

Happy Year of the Rabbit everyone!
Bug fixes and updates
-
Added 3 new items.
-
Added zombie skins and achievements.
-
Adjustments to the scene weapons used by the Rabbit General:
- Default number 4>6
- Launch interval 10>4
- Firing two shots now destroys the weapon and respawns near a random player after 16 seconds.
-
Some English translations have been retouched.
-
Update some item descriptions.
-
Now the unlocking conditions of (character) Old Dad and (item) Lone Wolf will display the progress of each difficulty.
-
Fix Shadow Guardian's skill casting issue.
Changed files in this update