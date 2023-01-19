Description of major update of game version

Updated game version 1.0
- Five new levels have been added to the game, and now there are 12 levels.
- Fix the problem of UI interaction, such as clicking the button does not respond.
- Added achievement function.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updated game version 1.0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update