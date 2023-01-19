 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien maze update for 19 January 2023

Description of major update of game version

Share · View all patches · Build 10347619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated game version 1.0

  • Five new levels have been added to the game, and now there are 12 levels.
  • Fix the problem of UI interaction, such as clicking the button does not respond.
  • Added achievement function.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1631091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1641280
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link