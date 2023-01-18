Patch 1.0.6

Greetings, Gatewalkers!

Here is today’s patch note! We made a lot of fixes that should significantly improve your gaming experience.

Please verify your game files after downloading the patch to ensure that the game runs smoothly.

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam. It means a lot to us! 💜

Here is a list of the changes we did today!

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS:

Storage has been increased by an additional 48 slots (from 288 to 336)

Gem tooltip now clarifies where they can be found

In the crafting window the text is aligned to the left to improve readability

Rebalanced Earth Hit daze effect to 25%

Essence T7 bosses now have more HP

Improved navigation around Ancient dungeon entrances

Fixed the position of the Ancient Cape item on the player

Speeded up the recovery of food and drink levels in the UI

Improved stamina cost on Ax Hit skill on T5.

🛠️ BUG FIX:

Fixed an issue where Piercing Ring T4 could only be unlocked after Destruction Ring T4 had been unlocked. Piercing Ring T4 can now be unlocked after Destruction Ring T3 is unlocked.

Fixed the description of Random Core - now the description correctly indicates that random cores can be bought from the merchant

Fixed a bug where the Hatchet T5 was already available at Tier 4 on the Progress Tree

Fixed an issue where some caves on the Forest World T5 and Forest World T6 were not accessible

Fixed a bug that caused the food bonus to be displayed incorrectly in character stats.

Fixed a bug in the description of the Slow effect.

Fixed a bug in the Static Field ability that prevented the Coop Combo mechanic from being used after the first damage dealt.

Added missing sound on Bloody Rage hit.

Removed the hit effect from the Mine Field skill before the explosion.

Fixed a bug in VFX and description of Sneaky Attack Aura skill.

Fixed a bug where the correct damage value was not displayed in the Rejuvenating Sprint skill description.

Fixed a bug where Qubic T5 changed position while moving, which over time caused it to shift its position permanently

Fixed bug where in the Progress Tree there was no “cold” element for Regular Bow T4

Controllers - fixed inventory window closing. If you have the statistics panel opened and click B it will close the tab with these statistics, and only after selecting the B for the second time the entire window will close.

Thank you so much Gatewalkers! We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you! 🤗 We would like to ensure you that we read all of your messages and we are continually working on the game.

If you see another issue or if you have any ideas on how to improve the game, please contact us here on Steam or via Discord. Expect more updates very soon! 💪

Best,

Gatewalkers Dev Team

