The Fox-summoner of the Jwado School, Maegu!

Signing a deal with a revered fox spirit,

Maegu lures her enemies with the Fox Charm, then lands a fatal blow with the Binyeo Knife.

Her twin sister, Woosa, could not be more different in her charms than Maegu.

January 18, 2023, the Black Desert world will welcome Maegu!

Maegu Weapons: Fox Charm / Binyeo Knife

Maegu, a master of the Jwado School, turns the world red with her spirit magic.

Maegu channels various spells through the Fox Spirit Charm. She can tackle enemies from long distances, and spread a dazzling display of Fox Spirit Charms around them.

Much like a fox, Maegu is cunning on the battlefield.

Her swift movement allows her to dodge enemies and avoid incoming attacks.

Maegu can also collaborate with the revered Fox Spirit she made a deal with, and these coordinated attacks can deal significant damage to approaching enemies.

Maegu’s Key Skills



Tethered Souls - Flow: Hanpuri

With the grace of a dancer, throw out the Fox Charm to interupt your opponent's movement.

Afterwards, she approaches suddenly to place the Binyeo Knife firmly in her opponent’s chest.



Foxspirit: Deceiver

Channelling the power of the Fox Spirit, Maegu creates a doppelganger, confusing her enemies.

You can also be cunning and switch positions instantly with your doppelganger.



Soul Tear

In the blink of an eye, Maegu is driven forward under the guise of the revered fox spirit.

After that she will return to her original form, stabbing her target with the Binyeo Knife.



Ghost Bomb

Maegu turns her body to the side, avoiding incoming hits and throws the Fox Charm.

After which, another Fox Charm appears at the location, exploding and dealing damage.



Bristling Sparks

Raise the power of the Fox Charm to form a formation of charms in front of her which inflicts constant damage.

Then Maegu takes the Binyeo Knife and detonates the summoned charms, causing great damage.

The Story of the Twins, Maegu and Woosa

While waiting for Maegu, who will arrive soon,

check out the story of the twin sisters who were born on a fateful day through the

[Twins from the Land of the Morning Light] audiobook series!

https://www.youtube.com/embed/smCrS5cRtfs?

▲ Book 1 - Hidden Children

Episode one takes us back to the time before they were born.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/DyOVmc1-H_k?

▲ Book 2 - A Stone That Looked Like Death

Episode two tells the tale of Woosa, hunting down the ‘Black Stone’ at the royal order.



▲ Book 3 - A Wide, Unobstructed Path

Episode three picks up from the story of the previous Maegu & Woosa trailer that premiered in December, revealing the consequences of Maegu snatching the Black Stone from the Woodo School's young master.

💬 Look forward to the upcoming Episode Four !

Watch the Maegu & Woosa Trailer

[Check out the Maegu & Woosa wallpapers!](: https://www.naeu.playblackdesert.com/Data/Wallpaper/)

For Adventurers who have already developed their Winter Season class, we're readying an additional 'Fughar’s Timepiece' so that you can try out Maegu and enjoy the season server benefits.

[Find out more about Fughar’s Timepiece]



For those Adventurers who received a Fughar’s Timepiece from Fughar,

we hope you enjoy the new class on the Season Servers.

However, since the character that used the timepiece item will need to obtain new equipment, we’ll be adding Narchillan Gear (3 weapons & 4 defense gear) to the Winter season graduation rewards.

(* This is limited to the Winter Season.)



We wish you many more exciting adventures with Woosa and Maegu!

[Find out more about Narchillan]



Maegu, available in the world of Black Desert on January 18 (Wed)!