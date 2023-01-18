 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 18 January 2023

Update V0.0.0.6

Update V0.0.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where some generated buildings would not be produced after reading the file

  2. Optimized the logic of giving items to disciples, and now can be given in bulk

  3. Fixed some incorrect text

  4. Fixed some skills that don't work

  5. Skills that deal severe damage produce Shock screens

  6. Increased the value of all damage skills

  7. Adjusted critical hit values for elite and BOSS monsters

  8. Adjusted the consumption time of home material output

  9. Improved Summoner blood bar, now more visible

  10. Fixed an issue where summoning attack did not take effect

  11. Optimized the logic of disciple movement

  12. Fixed the sixth level disciple generation failure

  13. Changed the Boss's attack range

  14. Fixed an issue where projectiles were not affected by pauses

  15. Fixed an issue where a disciple would crash after being pushed off a cliff

  16. Fixed crashes caused by summoning orders

  17. Fixed the issue of special effects remaining after the effect is over

