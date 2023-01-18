Update V0.0.0.6

Fixed an issue where some generated buildings would not be produced after reading the file

Optimized the logic of giving items to disciples, and now can be given in bulk

Fixed some incorrect text

Fixed some skills that don't work

Skills that deal severe damage produce Shock screens

Increased the value of all damage skills

Adjusted critical hit values for elite and BOSS monsters

Adjusted the consumption time of home material output

Improved Summoner blood bar, now more visible

Fixed an issue where summoning attack did not take effect

Optimized the logic of disciple movement

Fixed the sixth level disciple generation failure

Changed the Boss's attack range

Fixed an issue where projectiles were not affected by pauses

Fixed an issue where a disciple would crash after being pushed off a cliff

Fixed crashes caused by summoning orders