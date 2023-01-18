-
Fixed an issue where some generated buildings would not be produced after reading the file
-
Optimized the logic of giving items to disciples, and now can be given in bulk
-
Fixed some incorrect text
-
Fixed some skills that don't work
-
Skills that deal severe damage produce Shock screens
-
Increased the value of all damage skills
-
Adjusted critical hit values for elite and BOSS monsters
-
Adjusted the consumption time of home material output
-
Improved Summoner blood bar, now more visible
-
Fixed an issue where summoning attack did not take effect
-
Optimized the logic of disciple movement
-
Fixed the sixth level disciple generation failure
-
Changed the Boss's attack range
-
Fixed an issue where projectiles were not affected by pauses
-
Fixed an issue where a disciple would crash after being pushed off a cliff
-
Fixed crashes caused by summoning orders
-
Fixed the issue of special effects remaining after the effect is over
山门与幻境 update for 18 January 2023
Update V0.0.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update