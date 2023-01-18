 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 18 January 2023

0.8.69 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the brightness of the handgun ults.
    (Only the activator appears brighter)

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that special moves could not be fired even when the special move gauge was full.

