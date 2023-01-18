Fixes
Fixed crash on lower graphics quality
Fixed issue with reconnecting to an online game
CounterAttack update for 18 January 2023
Minor Update 1.0.8r276
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
CounterAttack Windows Depot 451601
CounterAttack Mac Depot 451602
CounterAttack Linux Depot 451603
Changed files in this update