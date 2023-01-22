 Skip to content

Nanotale - Typing Chronicles update for 22 January 2023

Patch 1.8: Fixes and update

Patch 1.8: Fixes and update

Hi Fox Riders,

Today we release what we hope will be the last update on Nanotale. Thanks to all of you for reporting these bugs and sending us your logs and save files. It helped a lot!

FIXES

Fixed "Continue" that wasn't typable
Fixed "Continue" that was not localized in Korean
Fixed poison sound effect that doesn't stop
Fixed various collision bugs
Fixed the last guardian door that doesn't open
Fixed save issue resulting in a permanent death loop
Fixed encyclopedia and skill that reset
Fixed map focus
Fixed quest "Light of day"

Cheers,
-VirginRedemption

