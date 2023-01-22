Patch 1.8: Fixes and update

Hi Fox Riders,

Today we release what we hope will be the last update on Nanotale. Thanks to all of you for reporting these bugs and sending us your logs and save files. It helped a lot!

FIXES

Fixed "Continue" that wasn't typable

Fixed "Continue" that was not localized in Korean

Fixed poison sound effect that doesn't stop

Fixed various collision bugs

Fixed the last guardian door that doesn't open

Fixed save issue resulting in a permanent death loop

Fixed encyclopedia and skill that reset

Fixed map focus

Fixed quest "Light of day"

Cheers,

-VirginRedemption