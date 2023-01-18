Patch 1.3.5 - Year of the Rabbit & Valentines 2023!

The Year of the Rabbit has begun! It's time to celebrate with new skins, a player icon, 4 new action props, more switchables, a themed prop layout and more! 🐇

Faraway Lands results are just around the corner - our next patch will introduce the winning maps to our Official map pool, and we can't wait to show you the results! Previously, we aimed to have this ready in January but we just need a little more time to carefully implement the new maps. Hang tight! ⌛

6 New CNY & Valentines Skins!

As always, we've got some incredible new Chinese New Years skins, including the Water Rabbit Hat and Hair for Witch, and the Water Rabbit Head for the Hunter. We hope you love them as much as we do!

And of course, Valentines is just around the corner - collect the Blooming Rose (projectile), Dreamy Cupid's Dart (melee, colour variant), and Scarlet Rose Bouquet (broom, colour variant) through crafting or the item cauldron. 💘

How do I obtain the new Chinese New Year items?

Opening Witch It during the Chinese New Year 2023 event will grant you 20 "Fireworks"!

A Firework contains a random Chinese New Years item (including CNY items from previous years), which can only be opened by combining them with "Gunpowder".

To earn Gunpowder, fill up the Item Cauldron with 250 experience points. You can see the item cauldron fill up at the end of the round, on the level up screen.

Gunpowder has a 40% chance of being earned on any Official server once the item cauldron is filled, and you can earn it on any map. If you're lucky enough to earn one, head back to the main menu and press 'Chinese New Years Event' to combine it with your Fireworks!

Every Chinese New Year 2023 item is tradable and craftable even after the event is over.

If you use up all your Fireworks, you can craft more by combining 5 Gunpowder together!

Note: Gunpowder can only be obtained in Official servers.

You can also receive the new items by:

Crafting Chinese New Years recipes in the Witches' Cauldron (main menu > collection > Witches' Cauldron).

As random drops by filling up the item cauldron at the end of a round.

Trading with other players (we recommend using our [Discord server](discord.gg/witchit) to find traders).

Year of the Rabbit Player Icon!

Pair up your Rabbit-themed cosmetics with this limited-time "Year of the Rabbit" player icon!

Play at least one round of Witch it in an Official server during the Chinese New Year 2023 event to earn the icon, but be quick - after the event ends, it will no longer be obtainable! 🐰

4 New Action Props & More Switchables!

Prop collectors - go find four new action props that each can be activated by pressing your "prop action" button ('E' by default). Introducing the Firecracker, Bomb, Confetti Cannon and Rabbit Firework - search for them in our Official maps! 🧨

In addition, all action props (that can be activated) are now switchable in Creative Mode, meaning you can now hook up fireworks, explosives, and much more to pressure pads and levers. We can't wait to see what interesting contraptions or scenic effects you come up with!

Pirate-Themed Twin Mask Theater Layout

Arrrg! A new stage layout has sailed into Twin Mask Theater, loaded full of pirate-themed props for you to hunt and hide amongst. Call in your crewmates and go seek those pesky landlubbers! ☠️

Patch Notes:

Added: 3 new Chinese New Year themed skin items

Added: 3 new Valentine’s Day themed skin items

Added: 4 new action props

Added: New pirate-themed scenery to ‘Twin Mask Theater’

Added: New popups informing the player about data privacy when opening the Server List and a Custom Game for the first time

↻ Changed: All action props are now switchable

↻ Changed: Clock props are now sound action props and show time progress during the Seek Phase

↻ Changed: Regular spectators can no longer toss potatoes in Imposturous

↻ Changed: Switchable Palace Door closed state indicator now has a different color

↻ Changed: In custom matches hosts now have a reduced delay between vote kicks

↻ Changed: Vote kick screen now has Yes and No buttons when in a menu

↻ Changed: Set a minimum player number to Imposturous Mode (currently 4)

✓ Fixed: Imposturous matches being shown as having a fixed duration in server list

✓ Fixed: Rotation speed of targets in Imposturous shooting range task

✓ Fixed: Hunters not having the default potato in Imposturous Mode

✓ Fixed: Target of a kick vote is not notified they are being kicked

✓ Fixed: Opening the menu while looking at the map in imposturous mode breaks the UI and input

✓ Fixed: Cannon no longer being usable in Custom Maps if fired and saved in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Cannon Balls spawned by shooting a Cannon in Creative Mode not included in prop amount

✓ Fixed: Creative Mode maps with a desert whirlwind having non-editable props if those are placed within the whirlwind

✓ Fixed: Creative Mode maps with a prop kill zone having non-editable props for clients if those are placed within the prop kill zone

✓ Fixed: Single digits in the minute slot of the quest timers not displaying correctly

✓ Fixed: Server List remaining duration of servers either 00:00 or a very large number, and not updating correctly based on the match

✓ Fixed: Last witch killed and witches killed after the game ends sometimes not seeing the reward screen