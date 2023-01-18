Let's talk about the ban system

Bans for replacing game files

Despite playing with files replaced, it took some time for the offenders to get banned - this led to a flurry of questions and righteous indignation. With this background, we decided to clarify some of the details about how our banning system works.

Blocking for changing game files has been practiced for a long time. File replacements cannot be done unnoticed by the system, it always detects any, even the slightest changes.

Then why is there such a delay before a punishment is issued

Delay in the issuance of punishments for the use of prohibited software can be up to 2 days, this is done to make it harder for cheat makers to find the cause of the detection. All in-game bans issued by our anticheat are issued according to a certain algorithm.

File replacement also works according to this algorithm

Will the system change?

Yes, we understand that the offender can get on the nerves of other players before they are punished, so we will work to reduce the delay before blocking offenders.

Also with today's maintenance work, access to file modification has become more difficult.

To date, penalties are issued only on the character regardless of the offense and its severity. It has been decided to extend the penalties for the usage of prohibited software and some other violations to the entire account. Whether it's an account in Steam or in our own launcher

And finally we want to dispel a myth - there are no 3-day bans ;)

AntiCheat bans for 1 week for the first detection and permanently for the second. Permanent blocking is issued immediately in case of manual detection of prohibited software.

Thank you for your active response and we apologize for all the inconveniences.

On the watch to ensure fair games,

EXBO Team.