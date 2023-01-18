What's New in v1.4.2

We have added the option to select and create a list of your favorite presets. Once you have starred a preset (added it to favorites) you can also access it via the starred tab in the presets dropdown.

An option to allow unsupported drivers has been added in the app settings. To know more about this option, click on the info button next to it in the settings section.

We really hope you’re enjoying multichannel audio with Boom 3D, and we would really appreciate your feedback and suggestions! Write to us on boom3@globaldelight.com. We’re all ears! :)