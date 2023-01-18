- Level difficulty optimization: First-time jumpscare will not lead to the death of the player in "Easy" level
- "Hell" level added: after passing all the “Difficult" levels enters the "Hell" level. Try to survive till 6am in unprecedented "Hell" level
- New scoring panel: you will be scored according to the in-game performance at the end of the game
- In-game guide added to help you quickly get started with the gameplay
- Optimized the lighting of the scenes in "Easy" and "Normal" level
Fading Light: Antiworld update for 18 January 2023
Fading Light: Antiworld Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
