 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fading Light: Antiworld update for 18 January 2023

Fading Light: Antiworld Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10347075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level difficulty optimization: First-time jumpscare will not lead to the death of the player in "Easy" level
  • "Hell" level added: after passing all the “Difficult" levels enters the "Hell" level. Try to survive till 6am in unprecedented "Hell" level
  • New scoring panel: you will be scored according to the in-game performance at the end of the game
  • In-game guide added to help you quickly get started with the gameplay
  • Optimized the lighting of the scenes in "Easy" and "Normal" level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2172981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link