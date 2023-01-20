- Optimized: Preliminary adjustments have been made to naval battle, such as stabilizing the moving speed of the ship and making the aiming operation more stable.
- Optimized: Enhanced the range and loading speed of artillery.
- Fixed: Abnormal artillery loading speed calculation.
- Optimized: the performance when ships collide.
- Fixed: Incorrect text description of Lorcha.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 20 January 2023
Patch Notes Jan.20th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update