 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 20 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan.20th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10347061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized: Preliminary adjustments have been made to naval battle, such as stabilizing the moving speed of the ship and making the aiming operation more stable.
  2. Optimized: Enhanced the range and loading speed of artillery.
  3. Fixed: Abnormal artillery loading speed calculation.
  4. Optimized: the performance when ships collide.
  5. Fixed: Incorrect text description of Lorcha.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link